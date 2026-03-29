Lisa Kudrow roots for Michael Patrick King’s milestone

Lisa Kudrow and RuPaul passionately supported Michael Patrick King at the 2026 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The two stars helped honor the writer/director with the Visibility Award at the annual event and even took a stunning picture in which Michael was sandwiched between the two.

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Michael was the one who created Lisa‘s show The Comeback and RuPaul‘s series AJ and the Queen.

Also in attendance was Sex and the City and And Just Like That… star Kristin Davis, who has also worked with Michael on both shows.

Lisa Kudrow, Michael Patrick King and RuPaul at the 2026 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner

On stage, as he accepted the well-deserved award, Michael said, “So, we have to push back those lies about us, about people who are different and push forward empowering stories about people who dare to be themselves, stories about characters who risk being individual in the face of society.”

“In living rooms across this country, people who don’t know a queer person or think they don’t, are watching TV, and occasionally watching an LGBTQ+ character, and sometimes something that happens on a television, a certain story, a wonderful character, a joke, a heart revealed can knock down the scaffold society has forced us to build up around ourselves and reveal the soul underneath,” he added.

Michael further mentioned, “And when this happens, people in their homes, sitting on their couches, can see us and come to know us. And little by little, we are no longer ‘them.’”

At the dinner, apart from the Friends star, RuPaul and Michael there were many other A-list guests that attended the event.

Malin Akerman and husband Jack Donnelly, Erika Jayne, Marcia Gay Harden, filmmaker Paul Feig, The Resident‘s Matt Czuchry and Alimi Ballard, Melissa Peterman, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and more, were at the dinner.

Additionally, Niecy Nash served as the honorary dinner chair, and was accompanied by her wife Jessica Betts.