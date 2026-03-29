Lola Young ‘holistic’ choice to treat addiction post onstage fall

Lola Young has revealed that she has checked into a holistic treatment facility and is in “drugs recovery” ever since she sparked health concerns after passing out on stage.

The Messy hitmaker cancelled all of her upcoming planned shows after she was carried off-stage at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York in September.

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After the incident, Lola updated her fans via Instagram that she would be “going away for a while” to “work on herself,” adding that she would be cancelling her tour shows for the “foreseeable future.”

Now, Lola has spoken about how her struggles with drug addiction and mental health were behind the worrying collapse and her subsequent break from the spotlight.

She added that her recovery has been an “ongoing process,” and she's been doing a “hell of a lot better.”

“I mean drugs recovery, yes. When you're in recovery… that doesn't necessarily need to mean drugs — but me specifically, yes,” Lola said.

Asked about where she'd been staying during her absence from the spotlight, Lola told The Sunday Times Style Magazine: “What I can tell you is that I was being looked after.:

The singer later revealed she checked into a “holistic facility” that focuses on addiction and mental health, and she is now attending AA.

Lola also shared that she endured similar struggles while recording her album I'm Only F**king Myself back in 2024.

“There were a lot of things going on for me personally — I was going through a lot of mental health issues, a lot of battling with addiction,” she recalled.

The star sang about her battle with cocaine addiction and her previous stints in rehab on her previous record, with lyrics describing herself as “a dumb little addict… trying to quit the snowflake.”

However, despite the traumatic stage fall and previous struggles, Lola Young said she is “very grateful that it happened” because it was the push she needed that led her to recovery and having a “better future and better herself.”