Here's how much 'Love Island USA' star Huda Mustafa has spent on plastic surgery

Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa is facing another round of scrutiny online, this time for her changing appearance while she already deals with a separate legal controversy.

After reports that Nicole Olivera filed a restraining order against Huda over harassment and threats to her and her child—whom she shares with Huda's boyfriend Louis Russell—the 24-year-old reality star is at centre of attention again with her older photos resurfacing online.

Advertisement

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael K. Newman recently compared past and current images of Huda and suggested she may have undergone multiple enhancements potentially totaling nearly $60,000.

Newman says it's likely that Huda has undergone procedures like open rhinoplasty with alar wedge excision, liposuction with a Brazilian butt lift, and a temporal brow lift.

The surgeon noted that in appeared to have smaller lips and eyes less fox-like in her older pictures. There is another older photo circulating online, showing her strike a mirror pose with her backside on full display but her famous curves seemed nonexistent.

It is pertinent to mention that his assessments are mere speculations.

However, the reality star has publicly acknowledged undergoing a rhinoplasty and breast augmentation.

She previously shared her nose surgery journey, which took place in Turkey in April 2025, just months before her appearance on the show. She said that her breast augmentation didn't go successfully.

As for the butt augmentation, it could also be that the new lifted look was simply due to weight training as Huda's official Instagram profile has several videos of her breaking a sweat at the gym.