Kanye West releases new album 'Bully', Bianca Censori-directed 'Father' music video

Kanye West drops new album 'Bully,' Bianca Censori-directed 'Father' music video

Kanye West has sent shockwaves with a brand new album titled Bully. One of the tracks, Father, has a music video directed by none other than his wife Bianca Censori.

The new album, released in partnership with Gamma, also features Travis Scott, Andre Troutman, CeeLo Green, Peso Pluma, Nine Vicious, Don Toliver, and more.

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Gamma, co-founded by Apple alum Larry Jackson, is also backing new music from West and Kim’s daughter, North West.

Censori shared the music video of Father via her official page on Instagram, leaving fans stunned. "Didn't know Bianca was this talented," one fan wrote, while another called it "the music video of the year."

"Is that Michael Jackson sitting behind," wrote another person, as the music video depicted a handful of chaotic events unfolding inside a church.

On March 26, fans also got early glimpse of Ye's latest project at listening party events. The version played at those events also included a sample featuring the voice of Donda West, West’s late mother.

The album comes after a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal in January in which he apologised for his behaviour in recent years.