Jennifer Aniston swoons over '90s full-blown nostalgia in new ad featuring her buddy Matt LeBlanc
Jennifer Aniston has left fans in a frenzy over her starring with Matt LeBlanc in a nostalgia-heavy commercial
Jennifer Aniston and her BFF from Friends, Matt LeBlanc, returning for an ad was not on a bingo card of their fans.
Yet, the duo starred in a hilarious Dunkin' ad featuring Ben Affleck, who is fond of the brand and has collaborated with it multiple times.
The ad was part of the 2026 Super Bowl, released last month. Aniston is looking back on having fun shooting the advertisement with LeBlanc, who was her fling on Friends.
"It was just great fun. I love Ben, and it was fun to see Matty, of course," she tells People.
Regarding the ad, Aniston adds it was a hilarious idea to make a parody commercial on Good Will Hunting.
By using CGI, Affleck's look was replaced by his co-star Matt Damon's in the movie. But he was not the only figure who was de-aged for the ad.
LeBlanc and NFL top star Tom Brady were also de-aged, which sent fans into a frenzy, giving the commercial the total-madness energy of a sitcom.
"That was a good one," Aniston says, adding, "Super Bowl commercials are so fun, and it was such a crazy, funny idea. I was like, 'How are you going to do this?'"
Beside them, the commercial also featured sitcom icons from Cheers’ Ted Danson, A Different World’s Jasmine Guy, Family Matters' Jaleel White, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Alfonso Ribeiro, and Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander.
The ad blew away fans with its 1990s nostalgia, leaving them in overdrive.
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