Britney Spears latest alcoholism update post DUI arrest

Britney Spears, who has been under scrutiny for her bizarre social media updates as well as controversial behaviour and even got arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, is now, three weeks sober.

The 44-year-old popstar has been making positive changes in her life since she was arrested earlier this month in Ventura County, California, however, the Us Weekly has reported she has been sober ever since.

Advertisement

It was claimed she was “driving erratically” before an hour long police pursuit that ended with the singer being taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.

A 911 caller reportedly described her as “all over the road,” prompting officers to track her vehicle until she eventually stopped.

Meanwhile, police sources claimed that Britney appeared “disoriented” when approached, and she was later booked before being released.

Britney is now set to appear in court on May 4 following her arrest.

After the incident made headlines and rose concerns for Britney’s safety and health, her team insisted that the arrest was a wake-up call that would lead to “long overdue change” in her life.

Her representative told Us Weekly at the time: “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for wellbeing,” they added.

Britney Spears has two sons Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.