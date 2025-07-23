Sarah Ferguson extends support to Sharon Osbourne in trying times

The music world is mourning the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic lead singer of Black Sabbath, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 76.

Osbourne's family announced his death in a heartfelt statement, saying, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, paid a heartfelt tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, calling him a "true legend" and a "gentle soul beneath the wild spirit."

She wrote on Instagram, "Heartbroken to hear of Ozzy’s passing. A true legend, and a gentle soul beneath the wild spirit. My love and deepest condolences to my dear friend Sharon and all the family. Rest in peace, Ozzy - your music and magic will live on forever."

Ozzy Osbourne was a pioneering figure in heavy metal, known for his work as the frontman of Black Sabbath. The band's dark and doom-laden sound helped shape the genre, producing iconic tracks like Paranoid, Iron Man, and Heaven & Hell.

Osbourne's legacy extends beyond his music, with his larger-than-life personality and unapologetic attitude inspiring generations of fans.

Sir Elton John was among the many celebrities who paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, sharing a touching message on Instagram: "So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away."

The music world continues to mourn the loss of a true legend, with fans and fellow musicians alike paying tribute to his enduring legacy.