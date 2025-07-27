Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deal with 'hard times' in future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly publicised $100 million Netflix deal is coming to an end, and royal expert Jennie Bond believes the transition will be "harder for Harry" than Meghan.

The couple's five-year contract, signed in 2020, has yielded limited success beyond their initial documentary Harry & Meghan, with subsequent projects receiving poor reception and uninspiring viewing figures.

Despite the deal's lucrative nature, the royal expert Jennie Bond notes that it won't set the Sussexes up for life, given their luxurious lifestyle in Montecito.

"For most people, that sort of money would set them up for life," she said. "But Montecito is luxurious and expensive. So they will have to find other streams of income."

Bond believes Meghan has a better chance of making a lot of money as an influencer, while Harry hasn't explored such avenues.

"She has every chance of making a lot of money as an influencer," Bond said, adding that Harry seems more than happy for Meghan to be the public-facing side of their relationship.

The streaming giant's decision not to renew the deal reflects a shift in Netflix's broader business strategy.

According to sources, there's no animosity between the couple and Netflix, with things simply having "run their course." Netflix remains open to working with the Sussexes on one-off projects and will have the right to take the "first look" at projects they pitch.

While the deal's end marks a significant change, it's unlikely to be the end of the Sussexes' relationship with Netflix.

Season 2 of With Love, Meghan will still be released, and Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever continues to partner with Netflix's consumer-products initiatives.