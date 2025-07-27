King Charles’ cousin celebrates daughter’s exciting achievement

Lord Ivar Mountbatten's daughter Ella gets engaged

King Charles’ cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, has a very special reason to celebrate his eldest daughter, Ella Mountbatten, is officially engaged.

The proud father, who recently won over international audiences as the surprise champion of The Traitors US season 3, took to Instagram to share the exciting update with royal watchers and fans alike.

Ella is a Brand Partnership Manager at the luxury Peninsula Hotels in Hong Kong, is set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Fergus Wright, a Marketing Manager at Sky Sports Racing.

Sharing a sweet snapshot of the happy couple, Ivar penned a heartwarming and a message to mark the occasion.

"I couldn’t be happier to announce the engagement of my eldest and most precious daughter Ella @ellamountbatten to her fabulous boyfriend Fergus," he wrote.

He couldn’t resist poking fun at his future son-in-law, adding: "Ferg is not one to be rushed so I am incredibly pleased that he has finally put us all out of our misery! I know he will look after my daughter to his dying day — they couldn’t be better suited."

The post concluded with well wishes for the bride and groom-to-be, "Enjoy this special time in your life. Much love to you both."

Lord Ivar, who shares close ties with the British Royal Family and has been spotted alongside senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony during events like Trooping the Colour, boasts a royal lineage deeply woven into history.

He is the great-great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria and a second cousin to King Charles III.

Born to David, 3rd Marquess of Milford Haven, and Janet Bryce, Lord Ivar carries a noble heritage but has also made headlines for breaking new ground in royal circles.

In 2018, Lord Ivar made history as the first openly gay member of the royal family, marrying James Coyle, a director of airline cabin services, in a private ceremony that was hailed as a milestone for LGBTQ+ representation within the monarchy.