Prince George to 'heal' grandpa King Charles amid Archie, Lilibet separation

Prince George decides to heal grandpa King Charles with key move

Prince George aims to make grandpa King Charles happy with a significant decision amid Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's growing separation.

The second-in-line to the throne is reportedly showing interest in taking acting as one of the subjects in his secondary school education, which will begin in 2026.

GB reported that George's mother, Princess Kate, looked into the drama curriculum while touring potential schools for her kids.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes that if George pursues acting in future, it could 'heal' the years-old wound of King Charles.

He said, "It’s a very special talent, if you have a dramatic or feel for the dramatic side of things... I think that that would be wonderful, because it's a sign of interest in public speaking, voice projections and so forth."

For the unversed, the then-Prince of Wales also took acting lessons during his time in Cambridge.

Richard recalled a 'cruel' moment from one of Charles' on-stage performances, including his father, Prince Philip.

He shared that Charles "heard this laughter from the audience, and it was his father laughing at him."

"I'm sure what happened at Gordonstoun was cruel, and it genuinely affected the relationship between Charles and his father. The fact that his father wouldn't, or didn't, take his theatrical side, his side as a thespian, seriously," Richard stated.

Now, it is highly likely that King Charles will support his grandson George for creative ventures amid never-ending detachment from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children.