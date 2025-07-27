Prince Harry, Meghan set to make life-changing decision amid Netflix drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a serious warning about a huge personal setback amid Netflix deal drama.

For the unversed, reports claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lucrative five-year deal with the streaming giant will not be renewed after it expires in September.

Several questions about the Montecito couple's future finances and luxurious lifestyle have been raised since then.

A royal commentator and former GB News presenter, Dan Wootton, discussed the growing speculations about Harry and Meghan's 'divorce' in the near future due to their collapsing careers.

In his YouTube channel Outspoken, he said, "The money problems are driving Harry to sleep in the chicken coop."

As per the former Sun columnist, "An insider said they were relying on this (Netflix) deal to fund their $29 million mansion and their huge range of staff, without it they could be heading towards bankruptcy and divorce."

Speaking of the Sussexes' project, Meet Me At The Lake, Dan added, "Meanwhile, Page Six is also reporting that the couple's [film] has no director, or cast and may never happen as their Netflix deal falls apart."