Princess Kate and William eyed for spotlight role in US festivities

Princess Kate and Prince William may be poised to play a "perfect" role in a major moment of transatlantic history, as the United States gears up to mark its 250th anniversary of independence in 2026.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the milestone celebration presents a golden opportunity for the Prince and Princess of Wales to step into a spotlight that blends diplomacy, history, and royal charm.

The prediction comes amid preparations for an unprecedented second state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump this September expected to underscore the enduring ties between the two nations.

Fitzwilliams suggests the timing is ideal for the royals to reinforce Britain's global image through “soft power,” with William and Kate well-placed to lead that charge.

“The monarchy is one of Britain’s greatest assets on the world stage,” Fitzwilliams noted, adding that the couple’s popularity, particularly in the U.S., makes them ideal ambassadors during such a significant commemoration.

Richard believes Prince William and Princess Kate could be “pivotal” to the success of President Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit to the UK and perfectly placed to represent Britain on the world stage during America’s landmark 250th Independence Day celebrations next year.

“You could argue that King Charles and Queen Camilla might go and that would be momentous, of course,” he said.

“But if you're looking for the monarchy to project a more youthful image, which is very important, I would have thought that’s something for William and Kate.”

“It’s the sort of thing I would expect,” Fitzwilliams said. “I would have thought it would be almost automatic.”

But before that milestone moment arrives, President Trump is set to make history of his own.

This September, he’ll return to the UK for an unprecedented second state visit making him the first elected U.S. president in modern times to be honoured with such a distinction twice.

His first state visit was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 during his previous term in office.