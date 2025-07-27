Prince Harry, Meghan make announcement as major agreement finalises

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are reportedly making strides towards building peace with the royal family, celebrated a major win concerning the children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who founded their Archewell Foundation in 2020 following their royal exit in 2020, have been big advocates of the safety of children, especially in the online scenario.

The couple’s foundation has been dedicated to empowering young people and parents to create a safer space for children online with keen focus on accountability, user empowerment, and transparency on digital platforms.

In a fresh statement released by the Sussexes, the team celebrated the “meaningful safety improvements to Meta’s platforms” after the Heat Initiative’s efforts.

“Following mounting pressure from parents, young people, and advocacy organisations like the Heat Initiative, Meta has announced a series of changes to better protect young people online using Instagram and Facebook,” the statement read. “This win is a clear example of why raising awareness and demanding change is so important in the fight to keep our children safe online.”

It also detailed the campaign by Heat which is focused on “both design changes to make Meta’s spaces safe for children and predatory accounts targeting children on the platforms – is the latest push to highlight Meta’s failure to provide safe online spaces”.

After the campaign 600,000 accounts linked to predatory behaviour, as well as 135,000 accounts dangerous to children were removed by Meta.

The message stressed that the company itself should “proactively ensure no one aiming to harm children” and the burden should not fall on advocacy organisations to stop predatory accounts.

The statement comes at the heels of an update on the peace summit between Prince Harry and King Charles.

The Duke has made an offer to share his official diary engagements with the Royal Family to avoid any future clashes in a bid to move along the peace talks. It remains to be seen how that agreement comes along.