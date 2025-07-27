King Charles joins Prince William to support Lionesses at Women's Euro final

King Charles shared a special video message to support England's women team after Prince William's good wishes for the Lionesses.

On July 27, the official Instagram page of the royal family released a delightful video, featuring the Band of the Grenadier Guards giving a musical tribute ahead of the Women's Euro final between England and Spain.

They were playing the melody of It’s Coming Home outside Buckingham Palace.

The monarch has joined his son William in spirit as he sent blessings to the Lionesses.

"Let’s go, girls!! Wishing the very best of luck to the Lionesses in the Women’s Euro Final this evening," the King's team wrote.

The Prince of Wales, who will be witnessing the nail-biting match in the stadium today, penned a personal note for the women's team earlier.

He said, "Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow. The nation is so proud you are through to the final after some stunning comebacks! We are cheering you on!"

It is important to mention that the future King heads to Switzerland to support England's Lionesses to watch the highly anticipated final of the Women's Euro 2025 at St. Jakob-Park Stadium.

Notably, the Princesses of Spain, Leonor and her younger sister Infanta Sofia, are also set to make an appearance to support their country in Basel. Fans are eagerly waiting for the royals' reunion.