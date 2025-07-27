Prince William, Princess Kate finally make big reveal: 'emotional freedom'

Prince William and Kate Middleton embraced 'emotional freedom' in a major royal shakeup.

The Prince and Princess of Wales started a new chapter in their lives after overcoming health challenges.

For the unversed, in March 2024, Princess Catherine left the world in shock with a sit-down video, announcing her cancer diagnosis.

After months of preventative chemotherapy, she revealed in a heartfelt family video that she has completed her treatment, but the road to recovery is still long.

At the beginning of 2025, the future Queen shared that she is in remission from cancer, giving a sign of hope to her well-wishers.

Since publicly confirming her health woes, Kate and William made a big reveal with their joint appearances that they are no longer following the old traditional royal protocols.

The couple has been showcasing love for each other with their gestures and body language more openly.

Speaking of their new phase, expert Judi James told MailOnline, 'There has been a very comprehensive and delightful switch-up in William and Kate's body language together as a loving couple since Kate's illness."

She added, "Rather than see it as a sign that their relationship has intensified or changed, I would read from the ease and congruence of their behaviours together."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents made a 'conscious decision" to embrace freedom in King Charles' reign.

Judi added, "When Charles took over the throne, there seems to have been much less rigid adherence to protocol than there was during the late Queen's reign, and this might also have had an effect on William and Kate's newly plumbed sense of emotional freedom."

The future King and Queen are sending a clear message that they are open to a modern monarchy in order to connect with the public.