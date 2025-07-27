Prince Harry gives up crucial Sussex asset to King Charles in peace summit

Prince Harry makes meaningful offer to King Charles amid peace talks

Prince Harry has seemingly decided that he is willing to do whatever it takes to earn the trust of the royal family, especially his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex and the monarch are reportedly coordinating a peace agreement with after their years-long feud and the impact that it is having on their meaningful work.

Earlier this month, a secret summit was held in London, just minutes away from the King’s private residence, Clarence House, between the top aides of the two camps.

The King’s communication secretary, Tobyn Andreae, met with Harry’s chief of staff Meredith Maines and the Sussexes’s U.K. PR head, Liam Maguire, in a casual sitdown at a members-only club – of which Charles is patron of.

While the Buckingham Palace and the Sussex office has not officially commented on the secret meeting, sources have suggested that it is the “first step towards reconciliation”. Now, Editor at Large for Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, shared an update the discussions between the two camps.

In a new report, the editor revealed that major offer Prince Harry has made to reduce tensions between him and his father. The Duke of Sussex is offering to share is official diary engagements with the Royal Family to avoid any future clashes.

Most recently, Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday was overshadowed by Harry’s trip to Angola where he walked in the footsteps of his Princess Diana to carry her legacy and honour the work to eliminate landmines from the African country.

This is not the first instance in which the royals had to share headlines and coverage with the Sussexes for major events. For instance, Harry’s visit to China coincided with the historic visit of King Charles to Canada in May.

The diary engagements are an important asset for the royals and the Sussexes as they are planned well in advance. Previously, the Sussexes were accused of deliberately planning events to clash with major royal events.

This peace offering could be the first step to build trust between the two camps.