Prince William, Kate take decisive step for family amid Royal Lodge row

Prince William and Kate Middleton are eyeing for a major change as they are set to take on important position in the monarchy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales currently live in their humble (by royal standards) four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

As the eldest Wales child marked his 12th birthday, major changes will be taking place for the family. Prince George, who is the second in line to the throne, will now have stricter royal rules and protocols in place as his training as the future monarch commences.

Meanwhile, Prince William has been prepared to take the throne on a “moment’s notice” by the Palace as King Charles continues his weekly cancer treatments.

The Wales family is undergoing a massive transition and as their children are growing up fast, the couple has planned a major upgrade, according to royal sources.

Future King William and Queen Catherine are considering upsizing to a grander residence as they consider options in Windsor.

The insiders revealed to The Mail on Sunday that they are eyeing Fort Belvedere, a magnificent gothic-revival mansion nestled in a hidden corner of Windsor Great Park.

“They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial,” the insider said. “This is the perfect new home for them. It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis.”

However, the move to Fort Belvedere is not imminent as there is another massive property which was being considered for them.

Previously, it was reported that Prince Andrew was being downgraded from his 30-room Royal Lodge to clear the way for William and Kate’s family. However, despite the immense pressure from King Charles, the disgraced duke has been holding his ground and his 75-year lease to stay in the expansive estate.

Meanwhile, another plan involves moving the Wales family into a wing of Windsor Castle.