Duchess Sophie skips important royal ceremony due to heartbreaking reason

Duchess Sophie, who has become a key player in the royal family, was omitted from a significant event in the royal family due to a surprising reason.

Before King Charles promoted Prince Edward and Sophie to The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the couple had been quiet supporters of the monarchy and performed their duties as they were asked to. They abided by the rules and played their part and blended in the background without attraction.

While Sophie appears to be lovable members among the royal, one member was not fond of her. Princess Diana reportedly some discord brewing when Prince Edward starting dating Sophie in 1993, as the two women looked very similar.

Diana thought that Sophie was copying her. However, Sophie did not fan any flames of feud and gracefully handled the matter.

Even when Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother tragically died in a car crash, Sophie decided to skip the funeral service for a “caring and thoughtful” reason, which the royal family approved, according to an insider cited in author Sean Smith’s new book.

At the time, it had been three years since Edward and Sophie had been together dating.

“She had an obvious and reasonable excuse: a friend at the Palace explained, ‘Sophie decided it would be too upsetting for the crowd if she went. She’s well aware that she looks like Princess Diana from a distance and made her decision in a caring and thoughtful way. The Royal Family fully supported’.”

Sophie has now gained an important position in King Charles reign given her loyalty and dedication to the family. She has also become a beloved figure with the public with her compassion and eloquence.

However, despite the comparisons, Sophie has not placed herself in the position of the late ‘Queen of hearts’.

In an interview with DailyMail, Sophie said, “I don’t deny that we do look alike. But I couldn’t ever compete with Diana’s image. I’m not Diana.”