James Gunn explains why ‘Superman’ not doing well at global box office

James Gunn has recently revealed real reason for Superman not doing well at the global box office.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the seasoned director noted, “We’re definitely performing better domestically than we are internationally.’

James opened up that Superman is “not a known commodity in some places”.

The director reflected that the Superman is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is.

“That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us,” explained the 58-year-old.

However, James is hopeful that the box office numbers would increase overseas as well like in the case of Brazil and the United Kingdom.

“At the same time, there are certain countries in which it’s really performing well. Brazil and the UK,” he mentioned.

The director believed that the “word of mouth is very positive both here and everywhere else, which is the thing that we needed to do the most,” noted The Suicide Squad director.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, James looked at the conservative backlash that affected the box office.

“I’ve heard people say it was woke and then I’ve heard a lot of people say it’s not. I am curious as to what in the movie is considered woke amid Superman’s box office success,” said the movie-maker.

James clarified, “I think people took something I said…The guy for the London newspaper. Originally, he said that [Superman comic creators] Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster were the sons of immigrants, and they wrote Superman as an immigrant story.”

“It’s a story about an immigrant, but mostly it’s a story to me about kindness, which it is. That’s the centre of the movie for me,” added the director.