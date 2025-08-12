Ryan Reynolds hints at Deadpool appearance in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool joining ‘Avengers’?

Ryan Reynolds teased a major Deadpool update with a cryptic post related to the the forthcoming Avengers movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reynolds, who stars as the comedic and violent titular anti-hero Deadpool, has reportedly confirmed that the character is finally joining the Avengers.

Deadpool's violent tendencies and his lack of concern for collateral damage has always clashed with the dynamics of the Avengers team.

However, in the newly shared Instagram post, the Free Guy actor featured an image of Avengers logo with a red "A" spray painted on it.

The post had no caption and no other details were revealed.

A user on Reddit reacted to the post saying, "You know without a doubt Deadpool will be in Secret Wars. Hell they already showed him with Thor in the future."

Meanwhile fans on X (formerly Twitter) speculated Deadpool to be part of Avengers: Doomsday.

"Doomsday is about to be lit," one user wrote.

A fan explaining what the red "A" means, wrote, "Ryan Reynolds just dropped this logo. Avengers "A" meets the Anarchy “A”. Is Deadpool about to crash the MCU’s mightiest party in Doomsday?"

Despite the speculations and the mysterious post, Previously, Reynolds shot down speculation that he’d ever be in an Avenger movie.

"If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we’re at the end," he told Times. "That’s wish fulfillment, and you can’t give him that."

His possible appearances in upcoming Marvel films, Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theatres on December 18, 2026 . Meanwhile, Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for release on December 17, 2027.