Josh Brolin's 'Weapons' challenges content on streaming giants?

'Weapons' features Josh Brolin along with Julia Garner

Josh Brolin’s latest released film Weapons has taken over the box office by a storm.

The horror mystery follows the story of elementary school children, who disappear mysteriously one night leaving a community anxious, who then try finding out what is behind their children’s disappearance.

Brolin, who plays the lead role in the film, gave his two cents about Zach Cregger’s movie.

According to the Avengers actor, Weapons acts as an antidote for the content streaming on other platforms.

He told Collider, “Right now, with so much content, you’re just watching things on whatever streaming service you’re on, and you’re just going, ‘F***, why is this so boring, man? Why?’ And just go to the next thing. It’s all the same s***.”

Josh says his horror flick brings the genre to the “edge of absurdity”. It is something that is unique and fresh.

He further explained, “It’s sort of humorous, so it’s keeping you off-[balance] enough for him to have an emotional impact.”

The 2025 American mystery film also features Julia Garner, Austin Abrams, Amy Madigan and Benedict Wong.