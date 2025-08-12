'Shrek 5' garners criticism over new disappointing update

Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy to voice Shrek and Donkey in new film

Shrek 5 has received a fresh update that might leave fans upset.

The much-anticipated adventure comedy movie directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon has already entered production at DreamWorks.

Unfortunately, the fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the film as the makers have pushed back the release date.

Shrek’s new sequel is no more releasing in December 2026. It has now been delayed until June 30, 2027.

This means that the new flick will not have to compete with the other big projects set to release in the 2026 window including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part III.

On Monday, Universal and DreamWorks announced the new date leaving fans disappointed and upset.

One of them, while expressing the anger, wrote, "Why did they announced it so early if they won't be releasing it early.”

"Stop announcing movies that won't be out 2 years from now,” wrote another fan.

The upcoming Shrek movie will bring back Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Mike Meyers to voice Donkey, Princess Fiona and Shrek.

Meanwhile, the new installment will also feature Euphoria famed Zendaya.