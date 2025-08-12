'Shrek 5' garners criticism over new disappointing update

Shrek 5 has received a fresh update that might leave fans upset.
The much-anticipated adventure comedy movie directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon has already entered production at DreamWorks.
Unfortunately, the fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the film as the makers have pushed back the release date.
Shrek’s new sequel is no more releasing in December 2026. It has now been delayed until June 30, 2027.
This means that the new flick will not have to compete with the other big projects set to release in the 2026 window including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part III.
On Monday, Universal and DreamWorks announced the new date leaving fans disappointed and upset.
One of them, while expressing the anger, wrote, "Why did they announced it so early if they won't be releasing it early.”
"Stop announcing movies that won't be out 2 years from now,” wrote another fan.
The upcoming Shrek movie will bring back Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Mike Meyers to voice Donkey, Princess Fiona and Shrek.
Meanwhile, the new installment will also feature Euphoria famed Zendaya.
Jennifer Aniston always looked for her dad’s validation in every step of her successful career
Ryan Reynolds shares mysterious post regarding his role in upcoming Marvel films
James Gunn thrills fans with 'exciting' update after 'Superman' release
Alan Tudyk claims ‘I, Robot’ creators removed him from credits because of Will Smith
Kelly Clarkson reflects on emotional moment following ex-husband’s death
‘Sex and the City' stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kim Cattrall