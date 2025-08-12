Johnny Depp may return in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' on ONE condition

Johnny Depp lost 'Pirates' franchise amid legal battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp faced a major setback in his career during his legal battle with former partner Amber Heard.

For the unversed, Heard filed a defamation case against Depp in 2022.

The trials made the 62-year-old Hollywood star lose his most popular film franchises namely Pirates of the Caribbean and Alice in Wonderland.

Now that Depp has won the case, he is looking forward to returning to movies.

The sixth installment of the Pirates franchise has been confirmed; however, it is still unknown whether The Tourists actor will reprise his role as Jack Sparrow or not.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has opened that he feels optimistic that Johnny might return.

He did confirm that there is a role written for the Edward Scissorhands actor in the new Pirates of the Caribbean sequel.

Jerry says if Johnny likes the part, then he might return as Jack Sparrow.

“If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it,” said the producer.

He further added, “It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close.”