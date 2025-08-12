Jennifer Aniston reveals why father’s ‘approval’ was key to her success

Jennifer Aniston reveals why her father’s ‘approval’ was key to her success

Jennifer Aniston opened up about always working to impress her father, late actor John Aniston, in every step of her career.

The Friends star was born to John and actress Nancy Dow. The couple got divorced when she only nine years old, however, for Jennifer, seeking validation from her dad became a life-long endeavor.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she grew up hoping that if she found success as an actor, then her dad, who died on November 11, 2022, would "love me as much I love him."

"It was the thing that drove me and was also my biggest heartbreak: trying to impress and prove your value to a man who’s only capable of so much," the Just Go With It star said.

The LolaVie founder admitted "always wanting to get Pop’s approval," and she told the outlet that before he died nearly three years ago, she was able to hear her dad say he's proud of her.

"We had a few of those moments," she revealed.

Previously, an interview with E! News, John gushed about his daughter's "natural talent."

"There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can’t learn. The comic instinct that she has in unerring," he said in the 1990 interview, before her breakout role on Friends. "That’s her greatest asset."

As of now, Jennifer is set to write, produce, and show run the new series with Ari Katcher called, I’m Glad My Mom Died. The release date is yet to be announced.