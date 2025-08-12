'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 trailer: new murder mystery unfolds

The beloved Hulu series Only Murders in the Building is back for its fifth season, and the trailer has dropped, teasing a new murder mystery that will keep you guessing.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez reprise their roles as Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora, respectively, as they investigate the suspicious death of their doorman, Lester.

The trailer shows the trio discovering Lester's body in the Arconia courtyard fountain, and as they dig deeper, they uncover a web of secrets involving powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and mysterious residents.

Charles remarks that the Arconia is "the most murderous building in New York," and it's clear that this season will be just as thrilling as the last.

New and Returning Cast Members

The fifth season boasts an impressive cast, including:

Returning Cast Members:

- Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

- Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

- Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams

- Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

- Richard Kind as Vince Fish

- New Additions:

- Renée Zellweger

- Keegan-Michael Key

- Christoph Waltz

- Logan Lerman

- Téa Leoni

- Beanie Feldstein

- Dianne Wiest

- Jermaine Fowler

What to Expect

The official synopsis reads, "After Lester dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia."

Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres on September 9, 2025, with three episodes, followed by weekly single episodes on Hulu.