Sandra Bullock recalls incident that still haunts her to date

Sandra Bullock last featured in 'The Lost City' alongside Brad Pitt

Sandra Bullock, legendary Hollywood actress, has made a rare comment about "stalking".

Back in 2014, the Bird Box actress experienced a terrifying incident where a mentally unwell stalker broke into her house while she was inside.

The episode shook her deeply and it still affects her even after so many years.

The 61-year-old American producer confessed that she still questions herself if she really has to go outside.

"It makes me think, Do I really have to go outside and navigate the world?”

In conversation with Vanity Fair magazine, Bullock explained, "There’s the cases where they got into the house, the cases where they’re outside the house, the cases where you’re on a film set and they figured out where you are, and the cases that no one hears about.”

After experiencing so many incidents that “no one hears about”, Sandra admits that a mindset has been created in her head, where your home becomes a fortress.

"It’s ongoing. It’s not a one-off. And it does create a mindset where your home also unfortunately becomes your fortress”, she added.

Work wise, The Proposal actress will be next seen in film Practical Magic 2 along with Nicole Kidman.