Angelina Jolie, Doug Liman reunite for spy thriller 'The Initiative'

Hollywood is abuzz with the news of Angelina Jolie and Doug Liman teaming up again for a high-stakes spy thriller, The Initiative.

After their successful collaboration on Mr. and Mrs. Smith nearly two decades ago, fans are eagerly awaiting their next joint project.

Universal Pictures is reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire the film, with F. Scott Frazier penning the screenplay and Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum producing through RK Films.

The Initiative is described as a "Training Day set in the world of spycraft", with Jolie playing the role of Bright, a rogue master spy who operates outside the lines. When a new agent named Charlie joins Bright's team, he's left wondering whether his boss is trying to kill him or protect the world.

This complex storyline promises to deliver intense action and suspense, reminiscent of Jolie's previous action thrillers like Salt and The Tourist.

The film's production is expected to start as early as the first quarter of 2026, with Universal's executive VP of production development Jay Polidoro and director of development Tony Ducret overseeing the project.

This swift production timeline indicates the studio's enthusiasm for the project and their confidence in the team.

With Jolie and Liman at the helm, The Initiative boasts an impressive pedigree. Liman has a proven track record with Universal, having directed The Bourne Identity and American Made, and is currently working on an underwater event film Deeper and a space-themed film with Tom Cruise.

Frazier, the screenwriter, has a background in action films, including Collide and XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.