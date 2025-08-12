Greta Gerwig upcoming ‘Narnia’ movie begins filming in UK

Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated adaptation of Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, has begun filming in the United Kingdom.

The adaptation is from the novel series of the same name written by C.S.Lewis.

It served as the sixth novel in the Narnia franchise and a prequel to the series’s most beloved book, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

The Magician’s Nephew tells the story of creation of the magical mythical land Narnia. It follows two children Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, who, through series of magical mishaps caused by Digory’s uncle Andrew travel to the magical land.

Reported by Narniaweb, the filming of the adaptation has finally got underway in London, with scenes being shot on public roads in the City of London near Cornhill and the Royal Exchange.

The set appears to depict a 1950’s street scene in a post-war reconstruction-era Britain, the highlight of which is a giant billboard for a new housing development, featuring a magnificent golden-maned Lion.

Emma Mackey, Daniel Craig, and Carey Mulligan are confirmed to play lead roles, meanwhile, rumours are that Meryl Streep will be behind the voice of the film’s famous lion, Aslan.

The film is set to be released for a short theatrical run in IMAX in November next year, before releasing on Netflix around Christmas.