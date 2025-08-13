Johnny Depp in talks to return for sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film

Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ sixth instalment

Johnny Depp is gearing up once again as Captain Jack Sparrow, after franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer teased a promising development for the next Pirates of the Caribbean film.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bruckheimer revealed he has spoken to Depp about reprising his iconic role in the sixth instalment.

He said, “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just have to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close.”

The highly-anticipated film is expected to see Depp reunite with Pirates co-stars, including Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley after they last appeared in 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Bruckheimer referred to Sparrow’s return as “a treat for sore eyes,” adding, “It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist with a unique look.

“He created Captain Jack — that wasn’t on the page. That was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.”

In addition, Bruckheimer also revealed that Jeff Nathanson, the screenwriter behind Dead Men Tell No Tales, is working on the script for the upcoming film.