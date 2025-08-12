Max Minghella to feature in DC Studios standalone film on 'Clayface'

'Speak No Evil' director all set to helm the new DC movie

DC Studios has officially confirmed a separate film on comic book villain, Clayface.

The confirmation regarding this new movie came out a few months ago.

Reportedly, Tom Rhys Harries, who worked in film Kandahar with Gerard Butler, has been taken on-board to play the titular role.

Speak No Evil director James Watkins will be making the stripped-down movie.

As per the latest update, another actor is in talk to join the much-anticipated project.

Emmy-nominated star Max Minghella is allegedly being considered to play a significant role in the standalone movie on, Clayface.

However, there is no official confirmation yet about the new rumour as DC Studios haven’t responded over the matter.

The new development comes after it has been confirmed that the Weapons director Zach Cregger is interested in joining the DC universe as he has secretly written a Batman-based movie called, The Henchmen.

It will supposedly also feature major comic book villains like Joker and Harley Quinn.

Zach has expressed his interest in working at the DCU, but he has not formally received a green light from DC CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.