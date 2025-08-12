Drew Barrymore weighs in on her eccentric childhood

Drew Barrymore has recently addressed her eccentric childhood and how it affected her life as an adult.

The Never Been Kissed actress looked back at her upbringing during an appearance on Bill Maher’ Club Random podcast on August 11.

Drew recalled her tough childhood as she revealed her struggle with substance abuse issues at 12 in her 1990 memoir, Little Girl Lost.

Also, she was placed in rehabilitation centre at 13, and spent eighteen months in an institution for being mentally ill. Not only that, she tried to attempt suicide at age 14.

However, the Charlie’s Angels actress mentioned she doesn’t “regret a thing” at all.

Reflecting on her childhood issues, Drew told Bill, “I loved all of it.”

After becoming a mother to two daughters, the 50 First Dates actress noted, “It’s hilarious being a mom because you’re like, ‘Oh my God, you can’t do that.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Drew revealed the secret to her approach with guests on her own eponymous daytime talk show.

“I love Q&A, sure, but isn’t the — I always was trying to find the point of having a conversation,” continued the 50-year-old.

The Ever After actress explained, “I don’t know if I’m a Q&A person, and my personal experience also a lot with journalists was very Q&A and, like, they weren’t always listening to what I said because they were thinking about their next question.”

“They were trying to fit the agenda in, so having had that experience at times, not everybody, but at times, I was like, ‘I want to do the exact opposite of that feeling,’” added Drew.

Meanwhile, the actress talked about her relationship with Adam Sandler, quirky memorable stories on Hollywood movie set and her perspective about life during the show.