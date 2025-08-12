James Gunn in talks to direct next ‘Superman’ film

James Gunn makes 'shocking' revelation following 'Superman' success

Superman’s director James Gunn has thrilled fans by revealing that he is set to collaborate with David Corenswet for his second DC Universe film.

The 59-year-old filmmaker, known for his work in the superhero genre, sparked online buzz with the recent update.

A source close to the development told Variety that Gunn is gearing up for a new project as both director and writer, which will feature Corenswet's Superman, describing it as “the next movie in the Super-Family.”

During Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings call on Thursday, August 7, CEO and President David Zaslav said, “We are thrilled to share that James Gunn is already writing and preparing to direct the next installment within the Super-Family.”

However, he did not clarify whether the upcoming project will be a direct follow-up to Superman.

This comes after Superman was released on Thursday, July 10, earning widespread acclaim.

Gunn’s film earned $125 million domestically in early July and has since grossed $315 million in North America and $550 million worldwide.

In addition, the Peacemaker creator is currently gearing up for other installments of the DC Super-Family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, and Wonder Woman.