Alex Cooper reveals career plans after embracing motherhood

Alex Cooper takes internet by storm with recent update

Alex Cooper recently sparked online buzz as she opened up about the future of her famous podcast Call Her Daddy after embracing motherhood.

The 30-year-old host, known for her candid and comedic takes on relationships and pop culture, explained that the show’s format will likely change over time.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Cooper said, “I don’t see a world where I would ever retire Call Her Daddy. If I become a mom one day, what does that look like?”

This comes on the heels of Cooper sharing her plans to start a family with her husband, Matt Kaplan.

On a recent episode of her podcast, she shared, “I want to share something extremely personal that I have been holding onto for the past year. One of the decisions that we have been actively trying to figure out is when we want to try and have kids… And we ultimately decided that we wanted to start trying to get pregnant last summer.”

Cooper and Kaplan, 41, tied the knot in April 2024, after first meeting on Zoom in 2020.

For the unversed, the Call Her Daddy podcast began in 2018.