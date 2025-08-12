'Succession' star believes Cillian Murphy should be the next 'James Bond'

Cillian Murphy to reprise role of Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' movie

James Bond makers have been busy for quite a while as they are hunting a new actor to play the titular character following the departure of Daniel Craig.

There are many names circulating on social media for the possibility of playing the 007.

The most common names are Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johanson, Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson and others.

A new name has popped up suggested by Succession actor Brian Cox, who thinks Cillian Murphy would be an interesting choice.

During a chat with Radio Times, the 79-year-old spoke about the casting of the new Bond actor and said, "Is Cillian Murphy being recommended?” According to Brian, Cillian would be “interesting”.

The Manhunter actor believes that the Peaky Blinders star would be perfect for the role as he is very "real".

"I like Cillian. He’s very real, he’s got no crap about him”, added Cox.

Earlier this year, the original producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepped down from their roles and handed over the creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM.

So far, the details have been kept under wrap about the new James Bond film. However, it has been confirmed that it will be directed by Dune creator Denis Villeneuve.