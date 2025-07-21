‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ cancellation: John Oliver breaks silence

John Oliver reacts to ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ cancellation

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's cancellation announcement has upset many in the Hollywood industry.

Jimmy Kimmel blasted CBS for ending the show and showed support for Stephen Colbert who has been hosting the show since 2015.

Also, Jimmy Fallon expressed sadness and shock after the 61-year-old shared with the audience Thursday, July 17 that the long-running show is going to end in May 2026.

Now John Oliver has broken his silence.

The British comedian in an interview with Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter in Erie, Pennsylavania reacted, “Obviously, I love Stephen, I love his staff, I love that show — it’s incredibly sad. I’m partly excited to see what they’re gonna do for the next 10 months.”

“It’s terrible, terrible news for the world of comedy,” The Last Week Tonight host expressed concern.

The 48-year-old continued, “Late-night shows mean a lot to me, not just because I work in them, because even growing up in England, I would watch Letterman’s show, which of course was Stephen’s show, and think about what a glamorous world that was.”

“So to have got to have been on Letterman’s show and Stephen’s show was always one of the most fun things. So it’s very, very, very sad news. I look forward to seeing what [Colbert is] gonna do next because that man will not stop,” Oliver added.