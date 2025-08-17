Shawn Mendes cherishes on-stage moment with 'One Direction' star Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes claims to 'remember' unforgettable moment with Niall Horan for 'long time'

Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan’s unexpected collaboration has broken the internet.

The 27-year-old Canadian singer has officially kickstarted his 2025 "On the Road Again" tour following the cancellation of his 2022’s "Wonder: The World Tour."

The Treat You Better hitmaker made his latest stop at London’s O2 Arena, where he left fans and followers stunned as he invited former One Direction band member Niall Horan on-stage during his show.

The venue instantly busted out with thunderous claps with people chanting Horan’s name.

Niall and Shawn hugged each other on stage before performing the 31-year-old singer’s hit track, This Town.

Taking it to Instagram, Mendes dropped a glimpse of the unforgettable moment he shared with the Irish singer and even mentioned, “I’ll remember this for a long time.”

Horan also commented on the post by simply dropping a heart emoji. He also re-posted the video on his Instagram story with a caption that read, “Thanks for having me @shawnmendes. Love ya.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this also marks as Niall’s first on-stage appearance following the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne in 2024.