Adam Sandler makes rare comment on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Adam Sandler has recently made rare comment on one of the most famous couples in Tinseltown.

In a press interview with E! News, the seasoned actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Happy Gilmore 2, gushed about Travis and Taylor.

When asked about his daughters being a fan of the pop icon, Adam revealed that his kids have met the Cruel Summer crooner multiple times throughout the years.

“Taylor is ridiculously nice and warm,” remarked the 58-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Adam also praised Taylor’s boyfriend Travis who will make a cameo in the forthcoming movie.

“Travis is such a gentle, nice guy. He's like the guys I grew up with,” stated the 50 First Dates actor.

Adam told the outlet, “When I'm with Travis, it reminds me of my buddies in high school, just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”

Just Go With It actor called the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “a great actor and great human”.

Interestingly, Adam also mentioned that his daughter, Sadie, and his wife Jackie Sandler are expected to make a cameo in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Happy Gilmore 2, which will hit the cinemas on July 25, also features Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Ben Stiller, Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny.