Alicia Silverstone reveals unique aspect about upcoming ‘Clueless’ reboot

Alicia Silverstone has recently revealed the unique aspect about Clueless reboot.

The American actress expressed her excitement for reprising the role of Cher Horowitz in a Clueless series at Peacock after more than 30 years.

“I can’t wait to step back into Cher’s skin and her fancy designer shoes that will be gently used, of course, duh, because she’s evolved,” said the 48-year-old in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

However, Alicia mentioned that this time her character will be somewhat real and aware of her surroundings.

“This is 2025, she’s not wearing the new stuff unless it’s sustainable or vegan. We’ll have to see how far we can go with that,” explained The Crush star.

As far as the story is concerned, Alicia pointed out that the sequel series will honour the legacy of the original.

Even though the sequel is in “very early stages,” Batman & Robin actress shared that she would never want to “mess up this thing that we all love so much”.

“We will do our very best to honour the original movie that we love and also bring something new to it,” stated the actress.

Alicia noted, “That’s the goal, and I believe we will execute that goal.”

Meanwhile, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss will write and executive produce the sequel series.

For the unversed, Clueless is based on the Jane Austen classic novel Emma.