BTS Jungkook breaks record with unexpected comeback on social media

BTS Jungkook sends fans wild with unexpected comeback on social media

BTS Jungkook sent fans into a frenzy by making the much anticipated comeback on social media.

Known as the Golden Maknae, Jungkook returned to Instagram on Tuesday, July 15, with a new personal account "@mnijungkook," breaking records within just 24 hours of launching the handle.

Shortly after creating the social media account, his followers crossed millions. At the time of writing, his followers count remained 7.7 million—a new record for the fastest growing Instagram account in 2025.

The Dreamers hitmaker’s comeback was a part of BTS' chaotic livestream including other members, V, RM, Jimin and J Hope.

He surprised fans by going live from the account shortly after creating it, confirming its authenticity.

During the session, the Standing Next To You singer explained the meaning behind his user ID. "The full form of the user ID is My Name Is Jungkook," he said.

Previously the 27-year-old K-pop idol had an Instagram account with over 50 million followers, however he deleted that handle in February 2023.

Jungkook later made a new account dedicated to his pet dog Bam and continued to interact with fans via other mediums like Weverse, and Bam’s handle.