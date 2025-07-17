Katy Perry sings one song for fans she doesn’t want to after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry performs'Not Like the Movies' for fans after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry had an almost emotional moment on stage during her concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Tuesday, July 15.

As part of her interactive Choose Your Own Adventure segment, the singer let fans vote on which songs she should perform, and the results hit a little too close to home.

After seeing that fans had chosen Not Like the Movies, Perry, who recently split from Orlando Bloom after nine years together, reacted honestly.

“You're gonna make me sing this song in this time in my life?” she asked the crowd. “OK, we'll do it! Because you voted for it,” she told the audience, before sharing that fans also selected another heartfelt ballad, The One That Got Away.

Perry went on to explain why she let her fans pick the song for her.

“I let you choose the song tonight because I like to pick an album for every country that I go to and for the U.S.A., I picked Teenage Dream because U.S.A., you could be a teenage dream baby. You better get it together. I'll always have that feeling for you,” she said.

Introducing Not Like the Movies, the 40-year-old pop star gave some context for the emotional weight of the song. “This next song I wrote in my 20s... after my first divorce,” she shared with the crowd.

And in classic Katy Perry fashion, she ended the moment with a dose of humour, warning fans, “I’ll try and hold my composure while I sing it.”

Though the moment was clearly raw, Perry kept it real with fans, offering vulnerability, laughter, and a performance that resonated even more deeply given her recent breakup.