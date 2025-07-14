Kate Middleton reacts to surprising declaration at iconic event

Kate Middleton reacts to surprising declaration at iconic moment

Kate Middleton failed to control her emotions as she reacted abruptly to a man, who publicly expressed his feelings for the future queen at an iconic moment on Sunday.

During her delightful appearance at Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales was momentarily caught off guard in the midst of royal duties, receiving a message of love from her admirer.

The stunning royal laughed of the unexpected declaration of a man, publicly shouting, 'I Love You, Kate!'

Prince William's wife, attending Wimbledon's men's singles final on Sunday to present trophies, couldn't help but laugh at a spontaneous declaration of affection directed at her.

The mother-of-three responded with laughter to the surprising outburst, which broke the formal silence of the trophy ceremony.

Princess Kate had taken to Centre Court in her capacity as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to award prizes to Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

The moment occurred after she had greeted the ball boys and girls and was approaching the trophy table. She presented the runner-up trophy to Alcaraz, who offered a quick bow as he approached her.

The Spanish player had previously received trophies from Princess Kate after winning Wimbledon in both 2023 and 2024.

The family's attendance at the men's final came one day after Princess Kate's appearance at the ladies' singles final on Saturday, where she received a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd.

Princess Catherine later presented trophies to champion Iga Swiatek of Poland and runner-up Amanda Anisimova of the United States, maintaining the royal tradition at the tournament.