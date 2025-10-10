Prince William and grieving mum unite to break silence around suicide

Prince William in powerful message on suicide awareness

Prince William has shared an emotional moment with a grieving mother who lost both her husband and baby son, a powerful exchange that she hopes will inspire others to speak openly about their mental health struggles.

The Prince of Wales visited Rhian Mannings at her home near Cardiff to mark the launch of the National Suicide Prevention Network, a new initiative supported by the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

During their heartfelt conversation, filmed as part of the launch, Rhian spoke about the devastating loss of her one year old son George, who died after a sudden seizure in 2012, and her husband Paul, who tragically took his own life just five days later.

The network, unveiled on World Mental Health Day, seeks to transform suicide prevention efforts across the UK and William’s compassionate involvement has already struck a chord with viewers across the country.

William first met Ms Mannings eight years ago through the Heads Together campaign, which he launched alongside Princess Kate and Prince Harry to break the stigma around mental health.

Sitting together at her kitchen table near Cardiff, the pair spoke candidly about the tragedy that changed her life. Rhian’s 1 year old son, George, died suddenly after a seizure in 2012 and just days later, her husband Paul took his own life.

“It didn’t have to happen,” she said, her voice breaking. “It doesn’t have to happen. It will be OK. You just need to be able to talk about it.

People are embarrassed and ashamed to open up I’m hoping this video will show that it’s OK to talk, and that the devastation left behind can be avoided.”

Describing William as “so passionate” about raising awareness, Ms Mannings reflected on the lingering questions she still carries, “I will forever go over those last few days with him, wondering what I missed.

Before we lost George, we were just so happy. It just shows that it can happen to anyone.”

When the Prince gently asked what she would say to her husband if given the chance, her answer was heartbreakingly simple.

“There’s only one thing I would ever say to him if I had time with him, and that would be, Why didn’t you speak to me?”