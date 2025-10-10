Kate Middleton speaks out on the dangers of excessive screen time

Kate Middleton has spoken out about the dangers of smartphones and screens, warning that they are making the next generation "the most isolated in history."

In her 1,500-word essay, The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, co-written with Harvard psychiatry professor Robert Waldinger, Kate expressed her concern about the impact of technology on family life.

"We are physically present but mentally absent, unable to fully engage with the people right in front of us," Kate wrote.

"When we check our phones during conversations, scroll through social media during family dinners, or respond to emails while playing with our children, we’re not just being distracted, we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires."

Kate's essay highlights the importance of human connection in a world dominated by technology. She cites research from the Harvard Study of Adult Development, which tracked the development of thousands of people from their teens to their eighties and nineties.

The study found that the quality of connections with other people was the best predictor of a happy and healthy life.

"Our smartphones, tablets, and computers have become sources of constant distraction, fragmenting our focus and preventing us from giving others the undivided attention that relationships require," the princess wrote.

The Princess of Wales emphasised that children raised in "attentive and loving environments" are better able to develop social and emotional skills, which are essential for building strong relationships and achieving lifelong well-being.

She also noted that government research in the UK has shown a significant increase in children's screen time, with nearly 25% of children and young people using their phones in a way that is consistent with a behavioral addiction.

Kate's essay is not just a warning but also an optimistic call to action. She encourages parents to create "sacred spaces" for genuine connection, such as family dinners and conversations, and to prioritize face-to-face interaction over screen time.

"Look the people you care about in the eye and be fully there — because that is where love begins," Kate wrote.

The Princess of Wales has been a long-time advocate for early childhood development and mental health. Her essay is part of her work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to promote awareness and action on the importance of early years in shaping society.