Meghan Markle speaks of Archie, Lilibet after Princess Kate emotional message

Meghan Markle speaks of Archie, Lilibet after Princes Kate emotional message

Meghan Markle expressed concerns for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after Kate Middleton called for immediate action in order to protect children's future.

On October 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Project Healthy Minds’ annual gala in New York City on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

The couple was recognised with the Humanitarians of the Year award for their efforts in highlighting the harms of the online world and introducing solutions for the families and victims of the digital era.

Harry and Meghan addressed the attendees, calling for action to secure the future of little ones in the online space.

The former Suits actress said, "Our children, Archie and Lilibet, are just 6 and 4 years old. Can you believe it?"

Speaking of the tough times parents are facing in the digital era, Meghan added, "Luckily, they’re still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming."

She added, "Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology’s benefits while safeguarding against its dangers. And that hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible."

Notably, Princess Kate also shared similar thoughts to her sister-in-law, as she shed light on the excessive use of phones among young people, making them isolated.

In a 1,500-word essay, The Power Of Human Connection In A Distracted World, which she wrote in collaboration with Harvard psychiatry professor Robert Waldinger, she emphasised the growing number of children who are physically present but mentally absent.

She penned, "When we check our phones during conversations, scroll through social media during family dinners, or respond to emails while playing with our children, we’re not just being distracted, we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires."

It appears that the two women share the same meaningful thoughts when it comes to children's safety.