Kensington Palace releases future king's emotional video on suicide

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has released a heartfelt video, showing the futue king with tears while speaking of suicide.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took a wise step as they used their official Instagram account to share a video aimed at supporting suicide prevention efforts.

In the video, William urges individuals to open up about their struggles and hardships with family and friends to navigate difficult times.

The Palace wrote: "The Royal Foundation’s new National Suicide Prevention Network is aiming to transform suicide prevention across the UK, bringing organisations and those with lived experience from the four home nations together to work to prevent suicide."

The video, released on World Mental Health Day, captures William’s emotional visit with Rhian, who has since founded a charity supporting families grieving the loss of a child.

The new Royal Foundation–backed network will be chaired by Professor Ann John, a leading expert in suicide and self-harm prevention and Consultant in Public Health Medicine for Public Health Wales.

The initiative will focus on understanding and addressing the root causes of suicide, providing accessible support for everyone, and fostering greater collaboration, innovation, and action across the U.K.