Prince Harry’s powerful call for digital balance in NYC: Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan lead the charge for a healthier online world

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at Spring Studios in New York City for a morning of inspiring talks and powerful discussions and they wasted no time diving into the heart of the conversation.

During his address, Prince Harry turned his focus to the digital age and its profound effect on young people, offering a stark yet compassionate reflection on modern life.

“Our digital world has fundamentally changed how we experience reality,” he said.

“Young people are exposed to relentless comparison, harassment, misinformation, and an attention economy designed to keep us scrolling often at the expense of sleep and real human contact.”

“The past five years have taught us painfully that crises rarely arrive in isolation. The global pandemic stripped away the ordinary scaffolding of life and brought a measurable surge in anxiety, depression, and loss of connection.

War and displacement from Ukraine to Gaza, Sudan to the DRC and many places in between have created waves of trauma for those defending their countries and their way of life, for civilians, for families forced to flee.”

The Duke’s remarks set the tone for an honest and thought-provoking discussion about online culture and mental health.

Both Harry and Meghan were fully engaged throughout the session, nodding along and applauding as panelists shared insights on how to better support the next generation in an ever connected world.