British Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier this month said that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should testify before a US congressional committee, following new revelations about Andrew's links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

New files related to Epstein published by the US Justice Department included emails that showed King Charles's brother maintaining regular contact with Epstein for more than two years after he was found guilty of child sex crimes.

Speaking on BBC News Night Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby's weighed in on the calls for Andrew to testify in US Congress, saying "There's not a cat in hell's chance that he will go."

Speaking to Katie Razzall Dimbleby said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is unlikely to follow calls by US lawmakers to testify in Congress about his association with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The files also include pictures appearing to show Andrew crouching over and touching the waist of an unidentified woman lying on the floor. Her face was blacked out in the redacted images.

Separately, the BBC had also quoted a US lawyer as saying a woman had alleged she was sent, while in her 20s, by Epstein to Britain for a sexual encounter with Andrew which took place in 2010 in a royal property on the estate of Windsor Castle.

Representatives for Andrew, who has always denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, did not immediately respond to request for comment on the BBC report.



