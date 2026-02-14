Meghan Markle faces major setback as documentary market proves tough

Meghan Markle has reportedly hit another setback in her content career after her documentary Cookie Queens failed to secure a distributor.

Despite receiving warm response at the Sundance Film Festival, the Duchess of Sussex’s new project has struggled to land a distributer.

According to an insider, the nonfiction market is highly competitive and current economic conditions make buyers cautious.

The film, executive produced by Meghan and Prince Harry through Archewell Productions, follows Girl Scouts baking and selling cookies and carries personal significance for the duchess.

Speaking to the International Documentary Association, documentary director Alysa Nahmias said, "The market is really awful right now, and it's been so hard for so many of us.”

“We can choose to feel powerless – or maybe we are powerless – but I do want to believe that things can change,” she added.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the production said, "There was genuine warmth in the room at Sundance, and the response from the audience was heartfelt.

“But applause does not automatically translate into acquisition,” they added. "The documentary space is brutally competitive at the moment.

“Buyers are cautious, streamers are consolidating, and even projects with high-profile backers are finding it difficult to close deals."

Another source claimed that this is “awkward” for Meghan as she has “positioned herself as a serious player in the content world.”

“When a film premieres with fanfare but struggles to land a distributor, it inevitably raises questions. Fair or not, it becomes another narrative about projects not quite breaking through.

"This looks like it may end up being yet another content disaster and embarrassment for Meghan."