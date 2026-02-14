How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to Andrew, Sarah Ferguson crisis?

Meghan Markle is pleased the spotlight is finally easing off her and husband Prince Harry

Royal insiders have disclosed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reaction as the royal family is facing Andrew and Sarah Ferguson crisis.

According to a report by the Star, Meghan is pleased the spotlight is finally easing off her and her husband Prince Harry amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s fall from grace.

The insider said, “Meghan insists that this gives her no pleasure. She says the whole situation absolutely sickens her.

“That being said, she and Harry have long felt the royals have used them as scapegoats to distract from much more damaging issues like Andrew and his ties to [Jeffrey] Epstein.”

The close confidant added, “It was always hard for [Meghan and Harry] to understand how that could just be swept under the rug and ignored while they were being crucified over so much less. So, to have Andrew finally facing some consequences has got to feel vindicating for them.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have issued statement in Epstein scandal, surrounding Andrew, however, despite it, they were heckled over it.

The insider said, “The fact that this mess has landed on William’s doorstep won’t earn him any sympathy from Meghan.”

In Meghan’s view, William chose the side of the institution that let this go on for years so now “he’s going to pay the price for that decision.”

Another close confidant said about William, “No doubt he’ll be cleaning up this mess for years to come and Meghan and Harry are both thrilled to be ten thousand miles away from all of it.”