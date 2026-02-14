‘Childish narcissist’ Andrew ‘isolated’ at Sandringham after being ditched by Royals

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly almost completely isolated at Sandringham after his fall from royal grace.

According to an entertainment gossip site, a source revealed that palace staff now describes Andrew as a “childish narcissist” who refuses to acknowledge the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

They said his recent public behaviour has frustrated senior royals that a chance for reflection seems unlikely.

"There is a growing impression that Andrew either underestimates or simply does not acknowledge the scale of public disquiet," the source revealed.

They continued, "In moments like this, most would adopt a lower profile and demonstrate some awareness of the mood of the country.

“Instead, he seems intent on maintaining business as usual, as though the surrounding controversy has had minimal impact.

"It reads less like resilience and more like obstinacy. It does not convey the image of someone sobered by events or inclined toward introspection."

The tipster claimed that the former Duke of York is “now almost totally isolated at Sandringham, removed from the familiar routines and networks that once surrounded him.

“That physical distance from the center of royal life may offer space for reflection that he has not previously allowed himself – but going by his recent displays, that's unlikely.

"He's a childish narcissist who thinks he did nothing wrong, and it's likely he'll stay that way for the rest of his days."